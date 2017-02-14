BRIEF-Sectoral Asset Management reports 7.4 percent passive stake in...

* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct WASHINGTON, Feb 10 German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said she had a positive meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and saw the U.S. call for NATO partners to increase their funding for the transatlantic alliance as "a fair demand."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.