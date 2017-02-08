Anti-Immigrant Sentiment Simmers in C...

Anti-Immigrant Sentiment Simmers in Chile

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Pilar Murillo's shack clings to the sandy soil on a steep slope above the Chilean town of Antofagasta. The desert heat bakes the wood and corrugated iron houses, dust lies everywhere and high-power transmission lines buzz overhead. Yet Murillo feels lucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC