Abengoa Abengoa selected to develop a transmission line in Chile

Abengoa , the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the energy and environment sectors, in consortium with Kipreos Ingenieros, has been selected to develop a 500 kV high voltage new transmission line, in addition to a number of works to be undertaken on two electric substations in Chile. The contract is awarded by Transelec, the country's main supplier of high voltage systems and is worth approximately $93 million.

