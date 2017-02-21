[email protected] at Yamaha Solo Piano Series to Present Frank Levy in the Salon This March
Pianist Frank Levy has been hailed by audiences and critics alike as an artist of rare poetic insight and communicative powers. A semi-finalist in the Leeds and Clara Haskil international piano competitions, Frank Levy has an international career as a recitalist performing on many of the world's great stages, including the Avery Fisher Hall and Carnegie Hall in New York City, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, Gusman Hall in Miami, Royce Hall in Los Angeles, The Gardner Hall in Salt Lake City, Teatro Municipal in Santiago, Chile and the Stadthaussaal in Winterthur.
