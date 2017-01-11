Xi to be first Chinese president to a...

Xi to be first Chinese president to attend Davos forum

In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 file photo, China's President Xi Jinping applauds during the bilateral trade agreements signing ceremony at the Palacio de La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. China's President Xi Jinping will attend the World Economic Forum, that opens in the ski resort of Davos on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, becoming the first Chinese head of state to do so.

