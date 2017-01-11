Xi to be first Chinese president to attend Davos forum
In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 file photo, China's President Xi Jinping applauds during the bilateral trade agreements signing ceremony at the Palacio de La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. China's President Xi Jinping will attend the World Economic Forum, that opens in the ski resort of Davos on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, becoming the first Chinese head of state to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC