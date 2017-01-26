World briefs: Gunmen storm hotel in S...

World briefs: Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital

At least 11 were killed and 50 injured Wednesday as Somali security forces ended a siege by extremists who stormed a hotel in the capital, police said. Four al-Shabab attackers also were killed in the attack on Dayah hotel, which is frequented by government officials, said Capt.

