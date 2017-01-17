Wildfires Prompt Emergency Declaratio...

Wildfires Prompt Emergency Declaration in Chile

Chile declared a state of emergency Friday as more than a dozen wildfires that have scorched nearly 50,000 hectares threatened to encroach on towns, factories and vineyards. Firefighters, forestry service personnel and members of the military were battling 18 separate blazes in the center and south of the country that have been fueled by strong winds and a heat wave.

Chicago, IL

