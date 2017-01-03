Volcanic action for adventurer

Volcanic action for adventurer

1 hr ago Read more: The Standard

Adventurer Chung Kin-man, the first Hongkonger to reach seven continental summits, including Mount Everest, will now set out to conquer a volcano in Antarctica. If his trip is successful, there will be only one volcano he has to conquer to have climbed the tallest volcanoes on all seven continents.

