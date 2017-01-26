TSX #Mining News: Amerigo (TSX: $ARG) Announces 2016 Fourth Quarter and Annual Production Results

January 26, 2017 Amerigo Resources Ltd. announced today production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 from Minera Valle Central , the Company's operation located near Rancagua, Chile. MVC produced 56.8 million pounds of copper in 2016 at a cash cost of $1.73 per pound, pursuant to a tolling agreement with Codelco's Division El Teniente and a toll processing agreement with Minera Maricunga.

