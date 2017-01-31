TRAVELLER: Mark Kemp in Valle de Luna...

TRAVELLER: Mark Kemp in Valle de Luna just outside San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

17 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

Mark Kemp, 54, gave up his job as an automation engineer and left his home in Black Notley in January last year before setting off on his 50,000 mile trip. Mark wants to raise A 10,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, after one of his friend's sons was diagnosed with bone cancer aged just 16. A year on from setting off on his journey, Mark has raised A 6,170 for the charity, met up with family members on the other side of the world and had some life affirming experiences along the way.

Chicago, IL

