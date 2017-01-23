Today in History for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter's Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of '49. In 1924, the Russian city of Petrograd was renamed Leningrad in honor of the late revolutionary leader.
