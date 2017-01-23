The FCPA Enforcement Run Continues in...

The FCPA Enforcement Run Continues into 2017

20 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Just when we thought 2016 was over and we could all breathe a sigh of relief, DOJ and the SEC have continued to run with a string of new enforcement actions. To all of those prognosticators, paparazzi, commentators, chicken littles, and dire warnings, the answer is clear FCPA enforcement is here to stay, compliance is a must, and increased DOJ/SEC resources are bearing fruit.

Chicago, IL

