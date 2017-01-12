Swedish Adventurer Reaches South Pole...

Swedish Adventurer Reaches South Pole in Sit Ski

On Dec. 21, 2016, Aron Anderson , a Swedish man, became the first person to reach the South Pole by sit ski. Anderson, a wheelchair user as a result of childhood cancer, completed a 21-day journey that took him some 398 miles from the edge of the Antarctic continent to the geographic South Pole.

Chicago, IL

