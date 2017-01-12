Swedish Adventurer Reaches South Pole in Sit Ski
On Dec. 21, 2016, Aron Anderson , a Swedish man, became the first person to reach the South Pole by sit ski. Anderson, a wheelchair user as a result of childhood cancer, completed a 21-day journey that took him some 398 miles from the edge of the Antarctic continent to the geographic South Pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Mobility.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC