Spanish-speaking Uptown moms create bilingual program for community

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: NOLA.com

The strong belief in the importance of bilingualism led two local moms to create Vamonos NOLA in the summer of 2014. Nancy Mariela Doll and Kyrstie Pellun joined forces to establish the Spanish language program.

