Sector movers: Miners boosted by weak...

Sector movers: Miners boosted by weaker dollar, strike threat

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Shares of Industrial Metals and Mining firms led gains on Tuesday as a weaker dollar, supportive news-flow for crude oil and copper futures and low trading volumes in the latter lifted commodity prices. As of 1800 GMT, the US dollar spot index was fading 0.73% to 99.697 after US trade chief Peter Navarro told the FT the European single currency was "grossly undervalued", sending the Bloomberg commodity index up by 0.86% to 87.7742.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC