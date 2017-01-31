Sector movers: Miners boosted by weaker dollar, strike threat

Shares of Industrial Metals and Mining firms led gains on Tuesday as a weaker dollar, supportive news-flow for crude oil and copper futures and low trading volumes in the latter lifted commodity prices. As of 1800 GMT, the US dollar spot index was fading 0.73% to 99.697 after US trade chief Peter Navarro told the FT the European single currency was "grossly undervalued", sending the Bloomberg commodity index up by 0.86% to 87.7742.

