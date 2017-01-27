Russia sends aircraft to help fight C...

Russia sends aircraft to help fight Chile wildfires

5 hrs ago

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said Russia has sent an Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter to conduct firefighting operations amid the South American country's worst fires in history. "We accept generous Russian government support [of the] Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft to fight fires," Bachelet said in a statement, adding her administration has also requested helicopter help.

Chicago, IL

