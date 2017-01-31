PlayCo Presents Human Rights Roundtable with VILLA Playwright/Director Guillermo Calderon

The Play Company will present a conversation on human rights and how lessons from the past inform contemporary movements for social justice. The conversation is presented as part of PlayCo's Idea Lab program, in collaboration with the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, the Historical Memory Project, the CCNY Division of Interdisciplinary Studies at the Center for Worker Education, and the Museum of Chinese in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.