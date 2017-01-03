Parque Arauco Acquires Regional Mall ...

Parque Arauco Acquires Regional Mall in Chile

The enterprise value for the transaction was UF 1,520,000, equivalent to approximately US$60 million. Mall Costa Pacifico, with a GLA of 30,000 m2, is located in the district of Coronel, in the Greater Concepcion area, the second largest urban area in Chile.

Chicago, IL

