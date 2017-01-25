Off-grid clinic uses renewable energy to support health services in Chile
The quiet coastal enclave of Caleta El Sauce is as beautiful as it is remote, which means the sleepy fishing village only receives regular medical assistance every 30 days. To assist visiting doctors, SAA arquitectura + territorio designed a small health clinic for the community-a rather difficult task given the hard-to-reach location and absence of readily available potable water and electricity.
