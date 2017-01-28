Miami Art Guide Presents Chiflon: the...

Miami Art Guide Presents Chiflon: the Silence of Coal, 1/27-28

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

FUNDarte, in association with Miami-Dade County Auditorium and Culture Shock Miami, presents Chifln, the Silence of Coal, by Chile's Silencio Blanco Theatre Company at the On.Stage Black.Box Theater at Miami Dade County Auditorium . There will be two performances on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th at 8:30 p.m. This magnificent and poignant work establishes a unique theatrical language using white marionettes set in a universe of random sounds lacking dialogue, the signature silent aesthetic of Silencio Blanco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC