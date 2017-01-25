Mexico to help Chile battle raging forest fires

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has instructed the foreign affairs and environmental ministries "to support the efforts to stamp out the forest fires in Chile that have ravaged nearly 228,000 hectares of forests and crops in several regions," the foreign ministry said in a press release. On Monday, when there were still more than 100 active fires raging, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said: "We are facing the largest forestry disaster in our history, affecting an area 20 times larger than that in 2016, but we will overcome the emergency."

