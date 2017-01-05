Man who allegedly killed Japanese wom...

Man who allegedly killed Japanese woman reportedly hiding in central Chile

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Japan Times

A Chilean man being sought by French authorities for allegedly killing a 21-year-old Japanese woman who has gone missing in France could be hiding in a city in central Chile, local media reported Wednesday. The suspect, who French authorities have put on an international wanted list on suspicion of murdering Narumi Kurosaki, was seen entering a condominium in La Serena on Monday night in a vehicle his father owns, the media said, adding that the man's mother lives in the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,830 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC