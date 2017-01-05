Man who allegedly killed Japanese woman reportedly hiding in central Chile

A Chilean man being sought by French authorities for allegedly killing a 21-year-old Japanese woman who has gone missing in France could be hiding in a city in central Chile, local media reported Wednesday. The suspect, who French authorities have put on an international wanted list on suspicion of murdering Narumi Kurosaki, was seen entering a condominium in La Serena on Monday night in a vehicle his father owns, the media said, adding that the man's mother lives in the building.

