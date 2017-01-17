Lecturer to uncover Mysteries of the ...

Lecturer to uncover Mysteries of the Mind

Okanagan College will host Dr. Tomas Veloz, an interdisciplinary researcher with a background in Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science, for an afternoon lecture series entitled Mysteries of the Mind: Quantum Perspectives in Cognitive Science for Learning Environments. is the director of the Systemics department at the Instituto de Filosofia y Ciencias de la Complejidad, Santiago, Chile, and a post-doctoral researcher at the Free University of Brussels.

Chicago, IL

