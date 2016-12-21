Language barriers still burden scienc...

Language barriers still burden science, new study suggests

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Scientists and geologists are seen during an international meeting of geological and volcanological study at the Laguna del Maule in the VII region of Talca, south of Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 29, 2016. A new study from the University of Cambridge says non-English scientific papers are being overlooked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,451 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC