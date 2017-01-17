Jewish Gay Man Wearing Israel T-Shirt...

Jewish Gay Man Wearing Israel T-Shirt Attacked by Chilea Neo-Nazis

Read more: Forward

A young Jewish and homosexual activist was attacked at a park in Santiago, Chile by three men who carried neo-Nazi symbols. Jorge Arce was walking Thursday at the Bustamante park wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the flag of Israel that his mother had given him recently.

