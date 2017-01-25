Iraq veteran starts bid to run 7 mara...

Iraq veteran starts bid to run 7 marathons, in 7 continents, in 7 days

Ibrar Ali was a Captain in the Army's Yorkshire Regiment and lost his right arm in a roadside bombing in Iraq in 2007. Along with ex-RAF serviceman Luke Wigman and others, he is running marathons on every continent to raise money for a new Defence & National Rehabilitation Centre .

