Intergalactic collision birthed a sparkling ring of young stars

1 hr ago

An intergalactic scuffle seems to have resulted in the birth of new stars. Astronomers have spotted a large ring of young stars around our galactic neighbour the Large Magellanic Cloud, that probably formed when the Small Magellanic Cloud smashed past its larger sibling.

Chicago, IL

