Ill-fated explorer Lt Col Henry Worsley's widow taking his ashes back to Antarctica
Henry Worsley at the start of his solo Antarctica crossing on October 28, 2015, which he abandoned only 48km from his end goal suffering from exhaustion and severe dehydration. Photo / Facebook The widow of Lt Col Henry Worsley, Antarctic explorer and friend of the British Royals, is taking his ashes back to Antarctica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC