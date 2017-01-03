Huge wildfire destroys homes in Chile...

Huge wildfire destroys homes in Chile tourist city

14 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A wildfire ravaged 50 hectares of woodland and destroyed homes in the tourist city of Valparaiso in western Chile, driving the authorities to evacuate hundreds of people on Monday. At least one person was reported hurt after the fire broke out on the outskirts of the historic port city, the National Emergencies Office said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

