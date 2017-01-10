Here Proudly Presents Chiflon, El Sil...

Here Proudly Presents Chiflon, El Silencio Del Carbon

HERE proudly presents Chifln, El Silencio del Carbn , by renowned Chilean company Silencio Blanco, a presentation from HERE's Dream Music Puppetry Program. This production plays three performances only, February 24 - 26, 2017 at HERE .

