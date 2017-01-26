Guys on Tour: Duran Duran Lines Up Ne...

Guys on Tour: Duran Duran Lines Up New 2017 Concerts

Duran Duran has announced a series of spring tour dates that includes shows in the U.S. and South America. The trek kicks off with a March 17-18 stand in Rancho Mirage, California, and is mapped out through an April 8 concert in Atlanta.

