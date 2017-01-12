Google Chile Using 100 Per Cent Renew...

Google Chile Using 100 Per Cent Renewable Energy

LA SERENA, Chile, Jan 13 --Google Chile has been getting 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources since the start of the year, with its offices in Santiago and its data centre in the nearby town of Quilicura both being fully supplied by the El Romero solar plant in the Atacama Desert. The tech giant made the announcement at the El Romero plant, which covers an area of 1.5 million sq.

Chicago, IL

