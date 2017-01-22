France's Hollande criticizes protecti...

France's Hollande criticizes protectionism as 'worst response'

Read more: The Star Online

France's President Francois Hollande on Saturday criticized protectionism and with his Chilean counterpart said that Europe would look to strengthen ties with Latin America, speaking a day after U.S. President Donald Trump took office. Hollande said international relations should be guided by multilateralism with a role for the United Nations, contrasting with Trump's calls for tighter borders and an "America First" approach during his first speech as president on Friday.

Chicago, IL

