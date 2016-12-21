Forest fire destroys homes in hills above Chilean port city
Fire driven by strong winds swept through forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso on Monday, destroying dozens of homes and sending a pall of heavy smoke down onto the city. Authorities said the blaze started Monday afternoon in the Laguna Verde area and spread to the Playa Ancha hill, where many wooden houses are located.
