Forest fire destroys homes in hills above Chilean port city
Two men hug each other during a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The fire, driven by strong winds, swept through forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso, destroying dozens of homes, sending a pall of heavy smoke down onto the city and driving the authorities to evacuate hundreds of people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC