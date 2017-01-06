Family rescues 30ft long humpback wha...

Family rescues 30ft long humpback whale caught in fishing nets

Read more: Metro UK News

Juan Menares, 52, and his family were sailing off the coast of Chile on New Year's Day when they spotted the whale in distress. After taking a closer look they noticed its tail fin had become entangled in a fishing net, local media reported.

Chicago, IL

