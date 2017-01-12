Enter to win two tickets to see the Marco Claveria Project live at...
If you're looking to add some 'spice' to your musical tastes make sure you take in the Marco Claveria Project at the Arden Theatre. Born in Santiago, Chile Marco has been exposed to a wide range of styles including Cuban, Brazilian and Chilean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
