Eclac wants China, Caribbean to cooperate in key areas to boost developmentJan. 22, 2017, 9:2 PM Ast

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, CMC - The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean , Alicia Barcena is calling on regional countries to cooperate with China in key areas to boost development. Speaking at the World Economic Forum here, Barcena urged that this cooperation involve, among other things, infrastructure, energy and "especially, agriculture, since the regional potential for agricultural and food production could meet the Asian country's demands."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.