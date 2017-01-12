CUBA: New Regional Edition Ramon Allo...

CUBA: New Regional Edition Ramon Allones For Southern Cone

Cuba's new Regional Edition cigar is a first, rolled for the three southernmost countries of South America. The Ramon Allones Patagon, which debuted in Chile on November 23 and is now on sale, is a cigar made exclusively for "El Cono Sur," which translates to "The Southern Cone," a reference to the South American countries of Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

