Chile's Prince of Wales to host 2018 Latin America Amateur Championship

The 2018 event is set for Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile, a development tournament organizers announced on Thursday. "We are proud to be chosen as the host for next year's Latin America Amateur Championship and to support the important strides this event is making for golf in our region," said Carlos Ruiz de Gamboa, a board member of both Prince of Wales Country Club and the Chilean Golf Federation.

