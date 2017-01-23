Chile's Bachelet Looks to Update EU Trade Accord, U.K. Not Yet

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said her administration is looking to update its 2002 trade pact with the European Union, rather than prioritize a free-trade agreement with the post-Brexit U.K. "We were the first country in Latin America to sign a free-trade agreement with the European Union and following agreements with other countries have incorporated positive advances," Bachelet said in an interview in Santiago Friday. "So our fundamental effort right now is to update it."

