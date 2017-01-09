Chilean Navy says it 'can't explain' UFO captured on film by helicopter pilot
The Chilean Navy has admitted that it 'can't explain' a strange craft captured on film by a a Navy helicopter in 2014. After two years of analysis of the nine-minute video, the CEFAA, the Chilean government agency which analyses UFOS, says it has no explanation for the craft.
