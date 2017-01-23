Chilean miner Antofagasta sticks to 2017 copper production target

Jan 25 Chilean mining firm Antofagasta stuck by its 2017 copper production target on Wednesday, after higher output at its Centinela mine and additional copper from two new operations drove up its 2016 production. The London-listed company produced 709,400 tonnes of copper in the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, 12.5 percent higher than a year earlier.

