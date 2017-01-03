Chilean family saves whale entangled in fishing net
Jan 5 A Chilean family spent their traditional New Year's sea outing rescuing a humpback whale entangled in fishing nets close to a beach in the port city of Mejillones, Chilean media reported. Juan Menares, 52, who owns a sea tourism company, and his family were enjoying their boat trip, when they spotted the humpback whale in distress, about 500 metres from their boat.
