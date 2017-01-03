Chilean family saves whale entangled in fishing net

Jan 5 A Chilean family spent their traditional New Year's sea outing rescuing a humpback whale entangled in fishing nets close to a beach in the port city of Mejillones, Chilean media reported. Juan Menares, 52, who owns a sea tourism company, and his family were enjoying their boat trip, when they spotted the humpback whale in distress, about 500 metres from their boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.