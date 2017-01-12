Chile worried about 'bat plague' as more appear in homes

Desmodus rotundus is one of the species of bats that can be found in Chile but the bats found in people's homes have usually been smaller Chile's health authorities have warned people to be wary of an increasing number of bats appearing in homes across the country. The Institute for Public Health said it had been sent 70 bats within the first week of January, three of which tested positive for rabies.

