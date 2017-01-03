Chile says bird flu strain detected n...

Chile says bird flu strain detected not particularly dangerous

Chile's Agriculture and Livestock Service said on Friday that the strain of bird flu detected at a turkey production plant in the country's central Valparaiso region is not highly dangerous. The outbreak was detected at a plant run by a subsidiary of poultry producer Agrosuper [AGRSU.UL].

Chicago, IL

