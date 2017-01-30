Chile receiving more international help fighting wildfires
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said Argentina, Spain, France and Portugal have joined efforts to combat the worst wildfires in the South American country's history. The countries join Mexico, Russia and Colombia in attempting to douse the flames or in delivering aid to affected Chileans.
