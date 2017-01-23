Chile fires: 100-year-old vines lost ...

Chile fires: 100-year-old vines lost in 'national catastrophe'

Century-old vines have been destroyed and up to 100 vineyards damaged in wildfires that Chilean authorities have declared the 'worst forestry disaster in the nation's history'. The viticultural fallout of the forest fires still raging in Chile has begun to emerge, with century-old vineyards burnt to cinders and small producers worst affected.

Chicago, IL

