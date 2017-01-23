Chile Borders to Stay Open to Immigra...

Chile Borders to Stay Open to Immigrants Amid Record Inflow

16 hrs ago

On the day that Donald Trump was sworn into office, pledging to defend U.S. borders from the "ravages of other countries," Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said the Latin American country remains open to immigrants. "We feel that immigration isn't on a massive scale," Bachelet said Friday in an interview at the presidential palace in Santiago.

Chicago, IL

