Chile Battles Devastating Wildfires as International Help Pours in
The worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, as a massive Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker arrived on Wednesday on loan from the United States to help extinguish the blazes. "We have never seen something of this size, never in Chile's history.
